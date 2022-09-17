The Summer warmth expected through early week will quickly come to an end as astronomical Fall begins Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 60s for highs next Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the chill, temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 80s, with Tuesday being our warmest day this week.

A changing jet stream pattern mid-week will help tug down a colder air mass following a cold front early Wednesday morning. North winds are expected to increase Wednesday helping to bring temperatures down from the middle to upper 80s Tuesday, down into the 50s Wednesday night and then middle 60s for highs Thursday and Friday. It’ll feel more like mid-October rather than mid-September. High pressure moving across the Plains and Midwest will also help keep our skies dry, with the next chance for rain returning by either Friday afternoon or next Saturday. Temperatures remain a little more seasonable beyond next week, although could fall for the last few days of September.