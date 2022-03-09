Temperatures during the first week of March have been all over the place, from as high as 68 degrees last Saturday to as low as 18 degrees Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain below average through the end of week, tumbling following a strong cold front Friday afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday evening will drop into the upper teens under a mostly clear sky, but cloud cover will continue to increase through the overnight. The increasing cloud cover in response to an area of low pressure moving closer to the Midwest. Snow showers already developing across Kansas and Nebraska will begin to move east and northeast Thursday morning across southern Iowa, northern Missouri and central Illinois. The snow will be riding along an elevated frontal boundary that is displaced to the south of the Stateline.

As the clouds increase Thursday temperatures won’t have an opportunity to warm much through the afternoon, reaching only the upper 20s for most. High pressure just to the north of the Stateline will help keep a dry layer of air right above the surface, limiting the overall snowfall for much of the area.

Having said that, a few flurries and light snow showers are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening, with the majority of the snow coming down along and south of I-88. A brief return of a southwest wind Friday will bring highs back into the low 30s, but a strong cold front sweeping down from the northwest Friday afternoon will pull down an unseasonably cold air mass. This will bring temperatures down into the single digits by Saturday morning, with wind chills falling anywhere between -5 and -15 degrees.

While we see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon Saturday, highs will only rise into the mid 20s. This is nearly twenty degrees below average. But in just a short 24 hours temperatures will rapidly warm Sunday into the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees.