Temperatures the next several days will remain well above average, with highs nearing record territory Tuesday afternoon! Cloud cover will increase late in the afternoon with a few isolated showers developing. A better chance for rain will return Tuesday evening and night.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the middle to upper 60s through the end of the week. The average high this time of year is the upper 50s. A series of cold fronts will pass through the Midwest, with the first arriving Friday and the second Saturday. Each one will work to bring temperatures down below average through the weekend, and then well below average next week.

Longer range outlooks highlight a higher probability for below average temperatures for much of the country as a strong dip in the jet stream develops. With that, a chance for rain will return Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 50s but drop into the upper 40s Sunday. Temperatures Monday will only warm into the middle 40s, then possibly low 40s for Halloween.