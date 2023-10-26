Temperatures the last several days have been well above average, but big changes are in store as we near the end of October. Scattered light rain showers will continue Thursday evening adding up to an additional couple tenths of an inch through Friday morning. High temperatures Thursday warmed into the middle 60s but are not expected to fall much through the evening thanks to an abundance of cloud cover and a warm, southerly wind.

Friday’s high temperature will occur before Noon ahead of a cold front that’ll sweep through the region Friday afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will drop, falling into the 40s by late Friday afternoon. Winds will also increase, shifting to the northwest with gusts around 25 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible during the afternoon Friday, but skies will begin to clear with drier air moving in Friday night and Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures to dip into the low to mid 30s.

Be sure to grab the jacket before heading out the door Friday because you’ll need it by the afternoon.