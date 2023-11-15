The warmth continues for one more day before temperatures tumble going into Friday afternoon. Southwest winds will bring highs once again into the mid-60s during the afternoon Thursday. Depending on how fast clouds increase, highs could reach the upper 60s in a few locations across northern Illinois. But the warmth will soon come to an end early Friday with the passage of a strong cold front.

Ahead of the front moisture increases which will lead to a few light showers overnight, only adding up to a tenth of an inch or so. Most of the rain will be wrapping up by sunrise Friday as skies are expected to quickly clear on the heels of gusty northwest winds.

Temperatures through Midnight Friday will be very mild, most likely in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. But as colder air moves in those numbers will quickly drop into the low 40s by 6am/7am. We will see a little rebound in temperatures during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies, but only into the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the middle 20s.