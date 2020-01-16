Tumbling Temperatures Thursday Morning

Dry air will move in behind a passing cold front Wednesday evening, eroding away some of the dense fog from Wednesday afternoon. The cold front is a powerful front, with temperatures falling quickly across the Upper Midwest and northern Plains. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of the evening, turning partly cloudy by Thursday morning. Northwest winds will increase following the front, gusting 25-30mph at times through Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures currently in the low 30s, as of 6pm Wednesday, will drop back into the 20s through 7pm and 8pm. Overnight as skies clear temperatures will fall even further down into the teens by sunrise Thursday, but wind chills fall below zero. High pressure will leave our skies mostly clear Thursday, but it will be cold. Temperatures will settle in the low 20s during the afternoon.