High temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, reaching 80 degrees in Rockford. We had sun-filled skies for most of the afternoon but now has more of a hazy look to it. This is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada getting caught in the jet stream, moving down across the Great Lakes and Midwest. More on that a little later!

As for temperatures, those are falling quickly along the lake shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and northeast Illinois. Temperatures in some locations have fallen 20 (+) degrees in just a matter of 20-30 minutes! The temperature drop won’t be quite as dramatic further inland (for the Stateline) but closer to sunset you’ll feel the cooler temperatures as winds turn to the northeast as our numbers fall into the 60s by sunset.

Northeast winds will increase as the front passes, gusting 25-30 mph. It’ll remain breezy through the night as temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s. Hazy sunshine is expected Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s to low 70s.