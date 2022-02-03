Turning Bitterly Cold Behind Wednesday’s Winter Storm, Flurries Possible Friday

Winter Storm Recap:

For some, the shovels were needed. But for others, there was little to no snow that fell due to yesterday’s winter storm. As expected, the bigger totals and more significant impacts were confined to the south and east of the Rockford area.

Snow totals ranged from a measly 0.1″ at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport to a whopping 11.0″ at the Midway Airport. With yesterday’s winter storm now behind us, our attention turns to the bitterly cold air that we have in to start our Thursday.

Bitterly Cold Thursday:

On the backside of Wednesday’s winter storm, an organized north-northwesterly wind pulled in a much colder air-mass into the western Great Lakes. Even with cloudy skies in place, temperatures slowly fell into the upper single-digits and lower teens. With that being said, It’ll be important to “dress for the weather” this morning, especially with wind chills sitting below 0°. With high pressure sliding closer to the area, the cloudy skies we walk out to this morning will give way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon.

Despite the sunshine however, highs will be limited to the upper teens. Comparing that to our average highs for the beginning of February, that sits roughly 10° to 15° below average. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, resulting in another bitterly cold start to our day tomorrow.

Few Flurries Friday:

Friday kicks off with mixed sunshine, with clouds quickly gathering up late in the day. This is all in response to our next disturbance that slides in from the Upper Midwest. While it doesn’t look like this system will have little to no moisture to work with, a few flurries will be possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Conditions remain quiet over the upcoming weekend, with temperatures rising into the low 30s by Sunday.