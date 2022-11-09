Warmer Wednesday:

All in all, there was nothing to complain about weather-wise on Election Day. We had sunshine from start to finish, with temperatures ending up a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday begins on a cloudy note. However, hi-res models have shown a decreasing trend in cloud cover as we approach lunchtime.

That, along with today’s rather established southerly wind should help high temperatures quickly climb out of the 50s and into the mid to upper 60s. If you do the math, that lands about 10° to 15° warmer than temperatures on Tuesday. With today’s southerly wind sticking around overnight, temperatures will end up extremely mild by Thursday morning, with most waking up in the upper 50s.

Our Next System:

Thursday’s warmer start will pave the way for another unseasonably warm November afternoon. Despite cloud cover slowly increasing, high temperatures look to soar into the lower 70s. Moisture-wise, there won’t be much thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole.

But, guidance still gives us a chance for us to see a few light showers during the latter half of our Thursday, especially by the evening. Further to the west, that is where the focus will be for severe weather potential with this upcoming system. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas stretching from W. Wisconsin to N. Missouri under a Slight Risk for severe weather. It’s in this risk area in which damaging straight-line winds and a brief tornado or two will be possible ahead of the quickly surging fall front. Not too far away to the northwest, Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, and even Blizzard Warnings lie.

Major Cool Down:

While this cold front doesn’t spell severe weather potential for us at the current moment, it will help filter in the coldest air of the season. Temperatures tumble behind the frontal passage, leaving us stuck in the upper 30s for much of Veterans Day.

With that being said, it won’t be the coldest Veterans Day on record for Rockford. That title is held by 1986 where the thermometer only made it 26°. But it will still be a rather cold one this year. With a toughing pattern (dip in the jet stream) sliding over the Great Lakes Saturday, expect this bitterly cold snap to extend into the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to make it out of the 30s, with overnight lows falling into the low 20s.