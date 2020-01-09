Two Rounds of Winter Weather Likely heading into the Weekend

So far the winter season has been relatively quiet. The two major snowfalls northern Illinois has had actually came outside of the winter months, on Halloween and Veteran’s Day. The quiet winter days, however, may soon come to an end heading into the weekend as a couple rounds of wintry weather are set to impact northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

The first storm system will move through Thursday. Southerly winds will increase quite a bit Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 40s. Most of Thursday looks to be dry, but we should see a few light showers move through during the evening with the arrival of a cold front. Behind the front temperatures will remain above freezing for most of Friday, but reinforcing cold air Friday evening will push those numbers down near freezing Friday night. Any precipitation that comes down during the day Friday will most likely remain liquid, but as temperatures begin to cool Friday evening and Friday night sleet and freezing rain will develop. Snow is possible, too, but that threat looks to be further north across southern Wisconsin. Minor ice and snow accumulations are possible by Saturday morning, however, the exact placement of the freezing rain band will depend on where the freezing line (32 degrees) sets up. However, it’s looking more likely that a wintry mix will impact us into Friday night, rather than heavy snow.

Low pressure will continue to move along the cold front Saturday afternoon and evening with a stiff northeast wind developing across northern Illinois. This wind will bring air temperatures down below freezing by the afternoon with any mixed precipitation transitioning over to more snow and sleet during that time. Exactly how much snow/sleet will fall, and where, are yet to be seen. However, the potential does exist for heavy, accumulating snow heading into Saturday night. Impacts to travel will most likely be felt Friday night through Saturday night.