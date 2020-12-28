Two storm systems expected to bring impactful Winter weather to the Stateline this week

Skies will clear Monday as high pressure moves in following the snow that came down Sunday evening. This will leave temperatures during the afternoon in the upper 20s, to near 30 degrees. As the high shifts into the Southeast Tuesday morning, it’ll pave the way for another storm system to move in from the west and northwest. This low will be tied to an upper level trough/low (dip in the jet stream) coming down from the Northern Plains. Temperatures Tuesday during the day will remain below freezing, but are expected to warm overnight into Wednesday morning.

Precipitation will develop across the Plains and Midwest, most likely as snow, Tuesday evening as temperatures remain above freezing. It’s likely we’ll see the snow through the evening, with a few inches possible in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by Tuesday night. Southerly winds will increase Tuesday night bringing temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning. As this occurs, a period of sleet and even freezing rain will be possible before switching over to all rain Wednesday. The combination of snow and ice will likely make travel difficult during those times, impacting the commute Wednesday morning.

The rain will then switch over to snow before coming to an end Wednesday evening as high pressure moves in Thursday. We won’t get much of a break from the wintry weather, however, as another area of low pressure moves in from the south. This one will impact us late Thursday evening, into Friday (New Year’s Day).

Once again, a mixture of sleet and freezing rain are possible during the night Thursday leading to a rather slick start to Friday morning. Depending on how much warm air, if any, gets pulled north with the low moving across southern Illinois Friday a mixture of rain and snow, or just all snow, will be possible during the afternoon. This system will move out Friday evening leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.