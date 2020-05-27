Two Tornadoes Confirmed from Saturday Evening Storms

The Chicago National Weather Service released new information regarding damage that occurred in Ogle and DeKalb counties following strong to severe thunderstorms last Saturday afternoon and evening.

An EF-1 tornado, with peak winds estimated between 90-100 mph, occurred about one mile west/southwest of Chana (Ogle County) at approximately 4:30pm Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rocky Hollow Road and E. Canfield Road. It was on the ground for 0.3 miles and had a width of 100 yards. This tornado did significant damage to outbuildings at two farmsteads, along with knocking down trees and power poles.

Damage to a barn in Chana on Canfield Road

Another tornado occurred at approximately 6:12pm Saturday evening about five miles northeast of Genoa in DeKalb County. This tornado was reported by law enforcement, and estimated as an EF-0. It was reported to have touched down near Melms and Polk Roads, damaging a 40×20 barn, with debris blown into a downstream field. Power poles were also damaged for about a mile from the reported touchdown. This tornado dissipated before reaching I-90.

More information on the severe weather and damage from Saturday’s storms can be found here from the Chicago National Weather Service.

