It was quite the hazy afternoon in the Stateline, as some wildfire smoke from Canada worked its way into the area along flow from the outgoing low-pressure system. It began to smell like something was burning, especially during the early evening.

Hazy skies are once again on tap tomorrow as Northerly flow will bring us smoke from Canadian wildfires. The departing low-pressure system will help to draw some of that smoke closer to the surface, leading to a burning smell and poor air quality.

Air quality at times will be between “unhealthy for some” and “unhealthy”, which means those with in sensitive groups should make plans to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed.

This air quality will affect certain groups of people more than others. Those with heart or lung disease, along with children and the elderly should make plans to limit their time outdoors. To check the current air quality where you are, visit https://www.airnow.gov/.

While it will be a nice forecast temperature and weather-wise, the smoke-filled skies will literally put a damper on things for any outdoor activities.