Unhealthy Air Quality:

Wednesday’s average AQI of 218 now holds the top spot for worst on record for the Rockford area. No change in our air quality this morning, hence why the Environmental Protection Agency extended the Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight.

Take the same precautions as you did Tuesday and Wednesday, such as having that N95 mask on while walking outside. Also, avoid participating in any strenuous outdoor activities.

Thursday’s Severe Threat:

Weather-wise, Thursday looks to be a hot one, with temperatures peaking near the 90° mark. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded today’s severe threat, placing a level 3 enhanced risk across southeast Iowa and Central Illinois.

It’s in these areas in which multiple rounds of strong to severe storms will be likely, posing a risk for significant damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Here at home, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible between the hours of 5PM and 10PM. Any storm that becomes severe will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a brief tornado or two. Like last night, make sure to have multiple ways to get watches and warnings just in case!

Once that chance comes to a close, skies remain partly cloudy into Friday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. A separate disturbance aims to ride that ride that is in place across the southern plains, bringing back that chance for a few showers, possibly an afternoon thunderstorm or two to conclude the work week. Like today, the severe threat is focused to our south! Highs peak in the upper 80s.