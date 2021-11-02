Unseasonably Cold Stretch Continues, Big Changes Arrive This Weekend

Cold Start to November:

November was greeted to a seasonably chilly start, as temperatures Monday afternoon only topped out in the mid to upper 40s. This marked the first time since late May that temperatures at the Rockford Airport failed to reach the 50-degree mark. And if you thought yesterday was cold, more of the same is expected for the rest of the work week as this cold air-mass doesn’t look to move anytime soon.

Cold Stretch Continues:

Although we saw a decent amount of cloud cover throughout the day, skies cleared out as we entered the overnight hours. This made for a rapid drop in our temperatures, with most spots falling into the upper 20s and low 30s before sunrise Tuesday morning. If you plan on heading out the door early, be sure to bundle up! Especially since our wind chills values for a few are registering closer to the 20-degree mark. BRRRRR!

Despite Tuesday featuring plenty of sunshine, a decent northwest breeze will limit our high temperatures to the low to mid 40s. A few degrees cooler than highs on Monday afternoon, and 5° to 15° cooler compared to our average highs for the first few days of November.

If you’re thinking about grabbing some grub at the last Food Truck Tuesday of the year, it’ll be a chilly one with temps falling into the 30s. Highs remain in the 40s for both Wednesday and Thursday before we finally crack the 50-degree mark by the end of the work week. In fact, Friday’s high of 51° marks the beginning of warming trend that last through the weekend and into early next week.

Gradually Warming Up:

As this area of high pressure slides to the east of the Stateline, our surface winds will take a turn to the southwest, beginning Thursday night. This will help temperatures climb over the weekend, close to the 60-degree mark by Sunday. From the looks of it, the potential is high for a day or two next week to top out in the low 60s. Along with this gradual warm-up comes a dry spell of weather as forecast models show no signs of rain heading into the second week of the month. Considering the fact that we experience the biggest drop in average highs during November, I’ll take highs in the 50s and 60s!