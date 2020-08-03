Unseasonably Cool Temps Welcome in the New Work Week

If you haven’t stepped outside just yet, the morning is off to a cooler start thanks to the cold front that slid on through yesterday. You’ll definitely notice the “chilly” feel to the air once you head out the door. Despite skies staying mostly cloudy overnight, temperatures have plummeted into the upper 50s and low 60s for the start of our Monday. As cooler air continues to spill behind the frontal boundary, the first full week of August is going to start off with a “September-like” feel.

Cloud cover is going to be a little bit stubborn to leave, but current thinking suggest that we begin to see a few breaks in the clouds by this afternoon. During the afternoon, an isolated shower or two is possible, especially along and east of I-39. Winds out of the north this afternoon could somewhat be a nuisance, as gusts could top out around 25 mph at times. However, it’s these northerly winds that will end up bringing that “fall-like” feel to the air we welcome in the new work week. Highs will only climb into the low 70s, which would put us roughly 10° to 15° below average. If you’re looking to save a couple of dollars, this weather pattern will bring a great opportunity to give the A/C units a bit of a break. Especially if you have an older model like me. The same can be said for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An area of high pressure, currently over the Upper Midwest, is set to reside west of the Stateline by Tuesday evening. This will help dry out the atmosphere overnight, allowing for a sun-filled an cooler start to our day tomorrow. Thanks to the calm conditions underneath this high pressure system, most locations look to drop into the low 50s by sunrise Tuesday. A very refreshing start that will lead to another “fall-like” afternoon with a highs in the low 70s. After a sun-filled morning, you’ll notice a few fair weather cumulus clouds floating overhead by the time we reach mid-day. Thankfully, this high pressure system will keep us dry into mid-week.

The question remains, how long does this cooler pattern stick around? I think we’ll remain comfortable both temperature-wise and humidity-wise into Thursday, before we feel more summer-like by the weekend. Once this area of high pressure kicks to the east of the region, our surface winds will shift to a more southerly direction. This will help bring back temperatures in the mid-upper 80s for the upcoming weekend, as well as thunderstorm chances. But for now, enjoy the cooler weather!