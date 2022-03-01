Meteorological Spring:

Not only was yesterday the end of February, but it also marked the end of Meteorological Winter. And what a way for meteorological winter to go out huh? The combination of yesterday’s beautiful sunshine and organized southwest wind allowed high temps to peak on either side of the 50-degree mark.

Despite a frontal boundary sliding trough this morning, this seasonably mild and comfortable weather pattern is here to stay into the middle of the week.

More of the Same:

Along with a shift in our surface winds, this morning’s cold front will bring a small chance for patchy drizzle or a few sprinkles. Guidance continued to keep a chance into the mid-morning hours, with dry and cloudy conditions lingering into the lunch hour.

Behind the departing front, clouds will somewhat clear, allowing for another partly sunny and mild afternoon. Highs for most will end up in the upper 40s, landing 10° to 15° above the average high for the beginning of March. Clouds thicken up overnight, with temperatures landing in the upper 20s and low 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s Cold Front:

Ahead of a secondary cold front, Wednesday features another mild afternoon with highs on either side of the 50-degree mark. Forecast models this morning did show enough moisture for a few sprinkles to pop-up from time to time.

The difference with Wednesday’s frontal passage is that it will actually have a cold air-supply to go along with it. This will help briefly drop our high temps from the low 50s Wednesday to the mid to upper 30s on Thursday. Lingering moisture will warrant the chance for a few passing flurries. Otherwise, conditions remain relatively quiet ahead of a potent system that formulated over the Midwest, bringing the Stateline rain and thunderstorm chance by this weekend.