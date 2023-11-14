Another Warm Day:

From thick jacket weather to shorts weather. That’s the type of temperature climb the Stateline witnessed on Monday. Officially, Rockford peaked at 62°, which lands 14° above November 13th standards. You’ll be happy to know Tuesday features more of the same! However, there are small differences, such as morning lows and wind direction.

If you plan to step out the door early, make sure to dress warmly. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler compared to Monday morning, with most sitting falling in the mid to upper 20s. This will also bring the likelihood for frost.

With high pressure in control, we can expect another day filled with sunshine. That, along with today’s southwesterly breeze will help temperatures surge into the low 60s for the 2nd straight day. Skies will stay quiet overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Next Cold Front:

Temperatures remain well-above average into the second half of the work week as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Ahead of the front, a rather potent southwest wind will develop, helping by push highs into the mid 60s. From there, guidance shows this front sliding through the Stateline late Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning.

With this frontal passage will come the small chance for a sprinkle or shower. Otherwise, the temperature drop that occurs after it’s passage will be the bigger headline.

Despite sunshine returning rather quickly by Friday afternoon, highs will be limited to the mid 40s. Weekends highs will also struggle, peaking in the upper 40s close to 50-degrees.