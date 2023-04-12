Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the low 80s making it feel more like mid-July rather than mid-April. While the record high temperature still stands for April 12th for Rockford, we did come close with a high of 81 degrees.

Thursday is likely to be a repeat of Wednesday, gusty southwest winds and temperatures warming into the low 80s. Thursday’s record high is 83 degrees set back in 2006. To put this into perspective, our average high temperature is 59 degrees.

The warmth continues into Friday, and even Saturday, but some big changes are coming with a strong cold front that’ll move in late Saturday night/Sunday morning. Moisture will slowly begin to increase both Friday and Saturday leading to an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures should still be able to warm into the mid and upper 70s. A strong low-pressure system will develop across the Plains, moving into the Midwest Friday afternoon and evening. The cold front will still be west of the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon, allowing some instability to build across the Stateline late in the day. As the front moves closer, showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front, moving in late afternoon and evening.

The strongest dynamics aloft stay southwest of the Stateline, but a strong to severe thunderstorm or two will remain possible locally. Wind would most likely be our biggest threat. This will be something we need to keep an eye on going into Saturday afternoon.

The cold front will pass early Sunday with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Northwest winds will be strong, making it feel quite the opposite of the weather we are currently experiencing. Temperatures on Sunday will remain in the 40s, but we should see the 50s return by next week.