Unseasonably Warm Stretch Continues, Rain Chances Arrive Late Wednesday

Feeling Like Spring:

Spring has been in full force as of late, with highs soaring into the 70s. The last time Rockford had a three day stretch with highs at or above 70° was back in early November. With no change in the current air-mass, all signs point to a fourth straight 70° day. However, I am going to take it up a notch and say the potential is high for us to see our first 80° temperature of the year. Say what? You heard me!

Warmth Continues:

Our Tuesday is starting off on a cloudy note, as a few showers and isolated thunderstorms slide to the northwest of the area. Aside from a stray shower/t-storm early on, sunshine looks to make a nice return by this afternoon. The combination of the sunshine, plus a lingering southwest breeze, looks to help temperatures soar into the upper 70s, with a few spots touching the 80° mark.

If you don’t remember our last 80° day, that’s okay. It has been a while. You would have to go all the way back to October 10th for our last 80°+ day. For those with outdoor plans, humidity won’t be an issue as dew points look to remain in the low to mid 50s. While guidance suggests conditions remain dry into Wednesday morning, clouds are expected to slowly thicken up overnight, which may could result in a few isolated showers.

Midweek Outlook:

The middle of the work week also begins on a dry note, under a mostly cloudy sky. However, you;ll definitely want to have the rain gear with you as rain chances will quick to follow. A storm system, which is currently drifting across the Rocky Mountains, will bring our next rain chances shortly after mid-day Wednesday. Showers look to start out light and scattered, becoming steadier after sunset as more moisture is pulled in from the south. Showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms are likely into Thursday morning. Again, no severe weather is expected. As the low slowly meanders to our northwest, cloud cover and showery conditions last into Thursday, with highs for most topping out in the low 60s. The cooler conditions look to stick around into the upcoming weekend.