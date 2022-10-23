Beautiful Saturday:

Well folks, we did it! Rockford, as well as many others across of the Stateline, saw temperatures soar into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. The perfect formula atmospherically was in place. Not only did we wall-to-wall sunshine, but we also had a rather gusty south to southwesterly wind.

According to the National Weather Service, this was the first time since 1975 that Rockford has reached the 80° mark this late in the season. Normally, we witness our final 80° day earlier in the month. While we won’t see that trend carry on for a 2nd day in a row, highs aim to remain well-above average into the beginning of next week.

Rain Arrives Late:

Sunday begins on a dry and warm note, with temps sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s. Much of the daylight hours remain dry. However, cloud cover is expected to increase as the day progresses, with our next rain chance not too far behind. During this time, winds will become rather strong out of the south and southeast, gusting up to 30-35 mph.

The combination of the mixed sunshine and today’s gusty wind will help temperatures climb back into the upper 70s, close to the 80-degree mark. Shortly after sunset, forecast models bring in a round of scattered showers along with the potential for a few embedded thunderstorms. Thankfully, parameters will be extremely low for severe weather to occur.

Early Week Rainfall:

A warm front sliding through early on Monday will help carry this unseasonably warm trend into the start of next week. Similar to today, expect highs to once again peak out in the mid to upper 70s. While guidance does keep most of Monday dry, a few isolate showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon.

It’s Monday night into Tuesday morning where the best opportunity for rain lies as the associated cold front prepares to slide through. Overall, it looks like much of the area could end up between .25″ to .75″ of rain from this evening into the early portions of Tuesday. Along with this cold front does come another temperature swing as the cooler behind it will cool our highs back down into the 50s starting Tuesday.