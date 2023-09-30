Unseasonably warm temperatures return for the weekend into early next week! We’ll be 10-15 degrees above normal ending September and starting October off. Temperatures will be in the lower to even mid 80s Saturday and then the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday before we see cooler air move back in.

The 16th through this past Wednesday, September 27th, we saw at least a trace of rain. That’s 12 days in a row of rainfall. We will still end the month close to an inch and a half in deficit, but because of the rain we saw last weekend and into early last week, there were improvements on our latest drought monitor that came out Thursday. Southern Wisconsin and northern Winnebago County is no longer seeing an extreme drought. A severe drought is still in Green, Rock, northeastern Stephenson County and northern Winnebago County. Abnormally dry conditions moved a bit further northward and now southern Lee, and southeastern DeKalb County are no longer in a drought.

After the 80s, a cold front is going to knock our temperatures down into the upper 70s Wednesday, so not dramatically, but by Thursday and Friday temperatures will be down into the 60s. Depending on how fast the second front moves through the area, we could even be down into the lower 60s by Friday and as we head into next weekend.