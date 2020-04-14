Unseasonbly Cold Tuesday, Afternoon Snow Chances

The Stateline has seen some big changes over the last 7 days. We went from having our warmest day of spring and 2020, to highs that compare to those of early-March. If you are keeping count, that is a temperature difference of 35 degrees. Unfortunately, today features the continuation of the unseasonably cold trend, and another chance for scattered snow/graupel showers (sadly).

A blast of cooler air continues to spread across the Upper Great Plains and the Midwest early today. The Stateline this morning woke up to the coldest start to a morning since March 23rd, as temperatures began in the mid to upper 20s for most. Winds have simmered down substantially since yesterday, but that made all the difference on how the air actually felt this morning.

Wind chills for most locations dropped into the teens, and are likely to stick around the upper teens-low 20s for much of the day today. For those that are working from home, you’re in the clear. Stay nice and comfy at home today. For the many that are considered “essential”, and have to step out the door this morning, make sure to dress in layers. I would strongly consider putting on that heavy winter jacket before heading out this morning.

Although winds have been on the lighter side so far, a breezy day is once again on tap for the Stateline. The strongest winds will occur between the late-morning and early-afternoon hours. Wind gusts could approach 30 to 35 mph, which may help cut down on visibility once those snow and graupel showers begin to pop. We can thank an upper-level disturbance for our snow shower chances today. Currently, this system is bringing a round of flurries and snow showers to portions of the Dakotas, and western Minnesota., but is forecast to pivot across the region by the mid-day hours.

This upper-level disturbance is going to cause air to rise rapidly into our atmosphere during the mid-day hours. As the air and temperatures cool with height, a bit instability is going to form, allowing these snow/graupel showers to undergo convective processes. Much like what the region experienced last Thursday and late yesterday, any sunshine we see today could be taken away quickly by these passing squalls. If you are set to travel this afternoon, reduced visibility is likely with these snow showers, so extra caution will be needed. Fortunately, snow chances will end by this evening, leaving partly cloudy skies for our night tonight. However, another cold night is ahead of us as temperatures throughout the area will fall into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning. Be on the lookout for frost if you are an early riser!