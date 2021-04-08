Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues into the Upcoming Weekend

Rain Gear Needed:

Before yesterday, Rockford only had seen .10″ of rainfall during the month of April. However, mother nature finally turned the sprinklers on, sending us multiple rounds of showers beginning Wednesday afternoon,with the second round sliding in Thursday morning. If you’re prepping for the day ahead, it would be best to take the rain gear with you as the rainy trend continues.

Thursday’s Forecast:

A storm system that is currently sitting over northern Missouri and southern Iowa has been very slow to move over the last 12 hours. Thanks to it’s slow movement, a plethora of moisture was able to stream in area, resulting in widespread showers for those heading out early. Guidance shows this low wobbling to the north, bringing this morning’s rain chances to an end by the lunch hour.

We’ll then see a nice break from the rain during the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. I know, a big difference from what we’re use to since we’ve been extremely warm since Easter weekend. However, this is still considered above average, since our average high for April 8th is 58°. Now, be sure to keep the rain gear close by late today. Another round of scattered showers looks to slide in by the time the evening commute commences, with activity remaining on-and-off into tonight.

Weekend Rain:

The end of the work week remains dry for the most part, under mostly cloudy skies. While there won’t be as much lift in the atmosphere, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. All eyes are on a secondary system that looks to bring a more widespread shower chance to the area during the second half of Saturday. There is some uncertainty regarding the overall track of the system, and the strengthen of the low. Some models keep the rain to the south and east of the Stateline, while others show us on the western extent of the precipitation shield. I would stay up-to-date with the forecast if you have any outdoor plans Saturday. What models have agreed on is drier weather filtering in by the end of the weekend. As stated before, it all depends on the track of the system as a few showers look to linger into Sunday morning. However, we may have a decent chance to see some sunshine by the afternoon.