Skies have cleared Wednesday evening following a steady rainfall from earlier in the day. Temperatures were able to rebound back into the upper 60s for most, reaching 70 degrees southwest of Rockford. Under a mostly clear sky Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the low 50s for the start of Thursday, although it is possible that a few spots before sunrise could actually fall into the upper 40s!

Thursday looks to be a spectacular afternoon with partly cloudy skies, breezy northwest winds and temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s. Low dew point temperatures also mean lower humidity which will make it feel very comfortable during the afternoon. Cloud cover will soon return, though, Thursday night ahead of yet another low pressure system that is forecast to move in from the west during the day Friday.

This low will pass south of the Stateline through central Illinois, bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with it. Earlier in the week it looked like we would see a decent chance for rain during the late morning and afternoon, but those showers have been shifting south with the track of the low, placing central Illinois at a higher chance for more widespread rain during that time. This means the majority of our afternoon is looking to remain mostly dry. However, any little shift in that storm could bring the rain back into the Stateline.

A cold front moving in from the north Friday late afternoon and evening will bring with it a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, but nothing at this moment looks widespread. Highs on Friday will warm into the low to mid 70s. The pattern for the weekend will turn a little more unsettled as the wind flow in the jet stream turns to the northwest. This jet stream position will allow a few upper level disturbances to roll through the Midwest, passing through Wisconsin and Illinois Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

While it doesn’t look to be a washout for the weekend, a few showers are definitely possible Saturday afternoon and evening, and then again late Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will warm close to average, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Sunday we may see temperatures reach the low 80s, especially if most of the afternoon remains dry and a warm front lifts north. However, it does look like the front will still be passing through the region through Monday which may keep the rain/thunder chance through the beginning of next week.