An unusual weather pattern is currently taking shape across the lower 48. One that is set to bring multiple rounds of severe weather to the deep south and to the southeast United States.

We use the word “unusual” because this is typically the time of the year in which the jet stream retreats to the north, allowing the transition to summer to occur.

Mother nature says “No, no, no! Not this year!”.

Thanks to an rather amplified and organized subtropical jet, the severe threat over the next few days will end up south of climatology. In fact, this upcoming weather pattern is something we normally see in April, not in the middle of June.

Areas from northeast Texas to extreme southeast South Carolina are under a level 2 slight risk today. Large hail and damaging winds are likely. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The risk increases a smidge into Wednesday. A level 3 enhanced risk has been introduced from northeast Louisiana to southeast Georgia. In a similar fashion to today’s severe threat, storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Forecast models do show the jet stream finally lifting northward sometime next week, which may result in a more active stretch for the central plains.