Up and down temperatures for the weekend

It’ll be a bit of a roller coaster ride this weekend with temperatures thanks to a rather strong storm system passing us well to the north. Highs on Thursday only warmed to the mid and upper 40s thanks to a thick cloud cover and a rather blustery North wind. Temperatures will once again remain below average Friday, with highs in the 40s, but we should see the temperatures quickly warm Saturday following a strong warm front mid to late morning.

A ridge of high pressure in the middle and upper level parts of the atmosphere will help boost temperatures into the mid and upper 50s for Halloween. Moisture will remain fairly limited, keeping our skies mostly dry for much of the day. Southwest winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph during the afternoon.

A rather strong cold front will quickly move down the western Great Lakes Saturday night, with temperatures expected to tumble quickly by Sunday morning. Winds will increase from the northwest Sunday, gusting once again around 35 mph. High temperatures Sunday will only warm into the low 40s. Monday will be another chilly afternoon but with winds shifting back around to the southwest by the middle of next week, highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.