Green, Rock, and Walworth counties have been added to the Fire Weather Watch that’ll go into effect Wednesday late morning, lasting through evening.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to warm into the upper 70s and low 70s. At the same time, southwest winds could gust as high as 35 mph. This could bring relative humidity values down as low as 20 percent during the afternoon.

The combination of dry vegetation, low relative humidity, and strong winds will create conditions that are favorable for fires to rapidly spread. The fire risk will be highest Wednesday as wind speeds will decrease some Thursday. Moisture will increase Friday ahead of a showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Be sure to limit, or avoid, any outdoor burning Wednesday.