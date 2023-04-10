Damage surveys continue following the severe weather that swept through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday, March 31st. A couple additional tornadoes have been confirmed, with a few areas still needing to be surveyed. The National Weather Service will continue to survey damage that occurred in northwest Winnebago County from Pecatonica, Durand, Shirland, Rockton, and South Beloit, as well as in DeKalb and Rochelle.

The latest: an EF-1 tornado touched down 3 miles east/southeast of Lanark in Carroll County, moving northeast into northwest Ogle County before eventually ending about 3 miles west/northwest of Baileyville. This tornado had peak wind gusts of 100 mph and was on the ground for 11.1 miles. It had a path width of 200 yards. It caused extensive damage to several farm buildings and also downed a few trees on its path.

The tornado that touched down in Machesney Park traveled to Roscoe and was on the ground for 8.7 miles. It was rated an EF-1 with peak wind gusts of 100 mph. It had a path width of 300 yards. This tornado began at the southwest intersection of Elmwood Rd and Rockton Avenue and tracked northeast. This tornado caused damage to several trees and outbuildings, as well as multiple homes, which primarily had suffered roof damage. A couple homes did have their roofs removed where the tornado was at its peak intensity with winds of 90-100 mph.

The Caledonia/Poplar Grove tornado traveled 25.6 miles from where it started in Boone County, moving into Walworth County in southeast Wisconsin. It had peak wind gusts of 95 mph and a path width of 150 yards. It started 4 miles west/southwest of Poplar Grove moving northeast before ending 2 miles northeast of Delavan Lake, WI. The most extensive damage was to a farm east of Caledonia on IL-173.

For more on the tornadoes that touched down that night in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, as well as additional damage that occurred, click on the links below:

Wisconsin

Northwest Illinois

Northern Illinois