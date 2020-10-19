Up’s and Down’s Continue, Soggy Week Ahead

Despite skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight, a brisk north-northeasterly wind helped temperatures sink down into the low 30s in most spots. Wind chills sank even further, into the upper 20s. BRRRRRR. If your plans were to step out the door early on, a jacket or hoodie was definitely needed. With that being said, this morning’s November-like start is a sign for things to come for the rest of our Monday, as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Today also marks the start of active and soggy week for the Stateline, as rain chances first appear this afternoon.

As of this morning, a high pressure system is in control of the northern Great Lakes region. Sliding underneath this area of high pressure is a weak disturbance, which is expected to track into the Stateline by the early afternoon hours. Showers should begin to move in by 1-2PM, with a few models hinting at wet snowflakes/graupel mixing in with light rain. If this does occur, don’t expect much to stick to grassy or paved surfaces. Temperatures, while cold by mid-October standards, are far too warm for any snow to accumulate. Shortly after sunset, these showers should come to an end leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to the cloud cover, and brisk northeasterly winds, highs will only manage to climb into the low 40s. Needless to say, it might be a good idea to have that jacket with you later on.

Thankfully, the coolest day of the work week is going to be today. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will at least eclipse the 50° mark. That may sound like a warm up compared to highs today. If you think that’s warm, we have the possibility to see the thermometer climb the 70s by Thursday. But with the arrival of warmer temperatures comes more rain chances. As a matter of fact, the placement of the jet stream will align just right to help swing in multiple disturbances from the west, each bringing with it the potential for showers.

Following today’s rain chances, models continue to show an area of low pressure sliding into the Stateline late in the day on Tuesday. This system seems to be a quick mover, bringing isolated chances for late in the day and into Tuesday night. As a warm front develops to our south, chances mid-week remain late in the day. This warm front is expected to lift into the Stateline by Thursday afternoon, boosting highs temperatures, humidity, and storm chances. Something we’ll have to monitor for Thursday is the potential for a few strong storms. As of this moment, widespread severe weather is not expected. Our best chances for rain does arrive by week’s end, as the associated cold front comes in by Friday afternoon.