Visibility has been reduced down to only a few miles in some locations across the Midwest as smoke from the wildfires in Canada continue to cause issues across the lower 48.

Sinking and mixing air with a cold front Thursday brought the smoke that has remained mostly elevated, down closer to the surface. This has given our skies a very hazy, almost foggy, look to them for much of the day.

Unfortunately, the hazy skies will continue through the evening and could actually get a little worse as we near sunset. It’s also possible that the smoke trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere get caught under an inversion later tonight. If this occurs, we may actually be able to smell some of the smoke tonight. It would also further reduce air quality.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for southern Wisconsin until Midnight as air quality is considered unhealthy for not only those in sensitive groups, but also for everyone else. The smoke should thin out some for Friday and the weekend, but you may continue to notice some haze to the skies through the weekend.