8:30pm Update: A strong thunderstorm located over Hanover (Jo Daviess County) will be capable of producing winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch sized hail. This storm is slowly moving to the northwest at 10 mph. Torrential rainfall is also occurring which may lead to localized flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for northeast Jo Daviess County until 1:45am Wednesday. Radar estimates of 3-4 inches of rain have fallen within that area, with an additional 1-2 inches possible. Flash flooding is either ongoing or is expected to begin shortly.

Be extremely cautious if you’re out in that area tonight as flooding can be a lot harder to recognize at night. Turn around, don’t drown.

Additional thunderstorms with heavy rain continue to fall over potions of Ogle and Lee counties. Very heavy rainfall continues to occur with these storms as they slowly move north and northwest. A FLOOD ADVISORY was just issued for Lee and Ogle counties until 11pm. Radar estimates of 2-4 inches have fallen in that area, with possibly another 1-2 inches expected. Low-lying areas and poor drainage areas may begin to experience flooding. Minor flooding is possible.