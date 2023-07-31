Skies have remained partly cloudy Monday as temperatures warmed into the low 80s. While most will remain dry through the evening, a few very isolated showers have developed over a portion of northwest Illinois. These are slowly drifting to the southeast. We may see a few more isolated showers develop south of Highway 20 through sunset, but any precipitation that does develop will come to an end after dark. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

Our weather pattern remains somewhat unsettled this week, but it doesn’t mean that the week will be a washout. With winds in the jet stream moving from northwest to southeast, it’ll allow numerous weak upper-level disturbances to move through. Each one, passing through every 12-24 hours, will bring with it a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Right now, the main storm track has been positioned to the west and southwest of the Stateline. By Tuesday night, a warm front will lift closer to northern Illinois. As it does, moisture increases bringing a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The next chance will be again Thursday night, Friday, and then into the weekend as the overall pattern begins to break down. During that time temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s, warming into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Humidity will also be on the increase.