Back To Reality:

Well as that popular saying goes “all good things must come to an end at some point”. Mother nature spoiled us with an unseasonably warm 4-day stretch that also featured quite a bit of suns. The only flaw that I can think of was the rather gusty wind we saw over that stretch.

But you really couldn’t ask for a better forecast in late-October. However, today’s cold front will bring the complete opposite as much of our Tuesday will be wet and stuck in the 50s. In other words, a good day to be lazy!

Rainy Tuesday:

Before heading out the door today, make sure to have the rain gear with you. Steady rain is likely going to fall for much of the day, and it could fall heavy at times. While the potential for severe weather is out of the question, a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Behind said cold front, winds will turn more out of the north and northwest, resulting in a MUCH cooler afternoon. Highs look to be observed early in the day, with temperatures tumbling into the afternoon. Forecast models then show rain continuing for much of the evening, with today’s event wrapping up shortly after midnight tonight.

From start to finish, expect rainfall amounts to be in the .5″ to 1.0″ range, with isolated 1.5″ totals (especially those who live to the south and southeast of Rockford).

Sunshine To Follow:

As the low ejects into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region, high pressure will slowly take control of the Midwest. While Wednesday does start off with decent amount of cloud cover, expect clouds to give way to sunshine by mid-day. Despite the sunshine however, a chilly northwest breeze will limit highs to the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday feature a similar forecast, with highs slowly climbing up to the 60-degree mark for week’s end. It doesn’t look like northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will see our next chance for rain until the late-Sunday/Halloween time frame. So until then, we can enjoy the sunshine and whatever fall colors remain after today’s rain!