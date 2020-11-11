Veterans Day Forecast: Temperatures Crash, Sunshine Returns

Boy how the tables have turned. Thanks to a very strong cold front that passed through overnight, temperatures fell nearly 40 degrees since yesterday’s high. In fact, the chill was felt the moment I crawled out of bed this morning. Mostly due to the fact that we’ve gotten so used to having the heat off.

Any who, temperatures this fell into the low to mid-30s, a mere 30 to 35 degree difference from what we walked out to on Tuesday morning. I’ll say it again, that was some cold front! As expected, wind chills were down into the low 20s, with a spot or two in the teens. Needless to say, you’re going to want to dust off that heavier jacket and put it on before stepping out the doorway. But don’t to grab your sunglasses as well. I know it’s a bit cloudy to start. But an area of high pressure is expected to dry out the atmosphere, allowing for sunshine to return.

First of all, happy Veterans day to all who have served. Unlike veterans day last year, we thankfully have no snow in the forecast. As that high pressure system slides into Central Illinois by mid-day, morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. As of this writing, already seeing a few breaks in the clouds.

Unfortunately, last night’s cold front marked the end of the beautiful stretch of 70 degrees weather. After this morning’s much cooler start, highs this afternoon will top out around 50s degrees. That may sound chilly, but that’s actually on par to what we typically see for highs this time in November. If you’re going to be out and about this afternoon, wind chills will remain in the 30s and 40s. So, I’d keep that jacket with you just in case. But overall, should be a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

