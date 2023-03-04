Earlier this afternoon, temperatures made their way into the upper 40s for some in the Eastern portions of the Stateline as light rain showers moved across the region. Skies cleared following the rain later into the evening, and those clearer skies are now leading to temperatures falling back to the upper 20s, similar to the night before. Winds will be light out of the West, allowing for some patchy fog and frost to develop around the midnight hour.

Tomorrow, we are back in the 40s again, as some spots might see a few peeks of sunshine later into the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy for the evening as thicker clouds return to the area ahead of our next weather system.

Precipitation holds off until tomorrow evening for all. Some areas in the Northern portions of the Stateline could initially see some mixing take place as their temperatures will be in the mid-30s. To the South, all rain with temps in the 40s.

Rain spreads in coverage later into the evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible toward the midnight hour. Scattered showers remain possible into early Monday morning. Total precipitation amounts do not look to be very high, around a quarter of an inch with higher totals in thunderstorms.

While the warmth is back for a few days, it is not here to stay. Upper 40s are here for sunday and then mid-50s are the highs monday, but we return back to normal for tuesday and wednesday and then below normal to end the week.

The cool trend sticks around longer than the end of next week too. The Climate Prediction Center outlook is strongly favoring below normal temperatures across almost the entire country for much of the middle of March. The good news is that normal this time of year means low 40s. The bad news is that cooler than that could mean higher than normal chances for snow in the weeks ahead. This is something to watch for.

March is one of the months where “normal” temperatures rise the fastest. We go from the low 40s March 1st to the mid-40s by mid-March, and then the mid-50s by the end of March. However, March averages nearly 5 inches of snow each year, so we are due for some snow this month, climatologically speaking.

That warmer weather in the short-term shows on our 7-Day forecast with temperatures in the 40s and 50s sticking around for two more days. Our next main chance for precipitation is Sunday night and early Monday morning with the rain and isolated rumbles of thunder. We dry out for the middle of the week with temperatures back down a bit, and then possibly some snow chances by next weekend.