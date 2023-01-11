We reached a high temperature of 50 degrees today in Rockford. This is the first time we have seen 50 degrees so far this calendar year. Normally, our high temperature this time of year is much closer to the upper 20s, so we are around 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Temperatures do not fall far tonight, only reaching the low 30s with clouds remaining thick. Some patchy fog early will fade away into the later part of the night as winds begin to pick up.

While we made it up to 50° Wednesday afternoon, it will be a bit cooler Thursday. Temperatures only reach the upper 30s with Northerly winds and thick cloud cover.

While we should stay dry for the afternoon, chances for flurries start late Thursday evening on the back side of the weather system that will largely remain to our South.

This weather system is in a series of systems moving in from the West. These are the same waves of energy bringing the severe weather and heavy rains to the West coast. They move over the Rocky Mountains and continue Eastward, bringing wet weather to our area.

We are a bit drier into the weekend, but the active weather continues into early next week with our next weather system starting late Sunday night into Monday, followed by another wet system for the middle to end of next week.

Overall, our pattern is much warmer with temperatures back in the 40s next week. The warmer trend does not go away anytime soon either, as the Climate Prediction Center Outlook still favors warmer than normal conditions across the Eastern half of the U.S. between the 17th and 21st.

Longer term, we look dry for much of the weekend, before more rain chances come in early next week. We are in store for a more active pattern, but the warmth returns early next week.