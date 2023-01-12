We saw much more clouds after the cold front yesterday. That Northerly wind helped to keep us cooler today as we only reached the upper 30s, a far cry from the 50° mark we got to yesterday. In addition to the clouds, we have seen some light snow showers during the late evening. Those snow showers will clear after around midnight. We are stuck with the clouds overnight. Temperatures fall to the high 20s, with a chance for some patchy fog once again.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy again, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing. We will see some clearing late into the day, with patchy fog and frost possible into early Saturday morning.

Saturday also looks to see more sunshine than clouds, with some Southerly flow trying to work back in. Therefore, temperatures reach back into the mid-30s, still above normal for this time of year.

Our warmer, more active pattern kicks off early next week with the first of a few systems working into the area starting Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rain showers last through much of Monday.

The next weather system comes in later in the week, with this one having a higher chance for wintry precipitation. The trends of this system are something to keep an eye on into next week.

Overall, this pattern is much warmer into next week, as we return to the 40s after a few cool and dry days this weekend. The active and warm pattern sticks around for a bit longer, with long term outlooks favoring above normal temperatures and precipitation through the next couple weeks.