It was another bright and sunny summer day, as temperatures made it up into the 70s in many spots under clear skies and light East winds. Those clear skies continue tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s for the overnight low. This is not nearly as cool as it was the last two nights, when Rockford fell to the 30s.

Any patchy fog potential we get overnight will be quick to burn off, as temperatures work into the low 70s once again, maybe even a couple degrees warmer than Friday afternoon.

This near average warmth and dry pattern will continue to remain in place for much of the coming week, due to this blocking pattern that will set up in the upper level of the atmosphere. The low pressure remnants of Hurricane Ian and another central US low pressure will cause a ridge to form across the Midwest, keeping us dry.

A few disturbances will try to work in, but we will only see a slick uptick in cloud cover, as no precipitation is expected.

Temperatures will remain very close to or just above normal through much of next week, as this clear and warm pattern remains locked in place. A cold front looks to come in Wednesday night into Thursday, and this will bring our high temperatures down significantly into the end of next week and the following weekend.

October is one of the months where temperatures drop the most from the beginning to end of the month. On October 1st, our normal high temperature in Rockford is just a touch under 70 degrees. By the end of October, our normal high temperature is nearly 15° lower, all the way down to around 55°.

We are going to be getting a little taste of that late October weather by the end of this week and into the next. The Climate Prediction Center outlook is predicting below normal temperatures between 6 and 10 days from now.

That cold front is very evident by the end of the 7-Day forecast. That front also brings a slight chance for some rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, but we are much cooler by the time we get to next weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.