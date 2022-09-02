Warm End to the Week:

It was a warm and muggy start to the month of September as highs across the Stateline peaked in the low to mid 80s. Officially, the Rockford Airport reached 85°, which is identical to the high temperature that rounded out the month of August. With our next cold front sitting to our northwest, yesterday’s warm surface flow is expected to carry on not only into our Friday, but also into the beginning of the Labor Day weekend.

A weak disturbance sliding to our south will bring a mostly cloudy start to our Friday. But as the morning hours progress, cloud cover will slowly give way to more sunshine for the afternoon. That, along with today’s southerly breeze will bring high temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.

Expect humidity levels to be a touch above what they were Thursday afternoon. Forecast models have really backed off the chance for a shower or two during the evening hours. So, it does look like high school football games scheduled for this evening will not be affected by the weather. From there, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Labor Day Weekend:

Along with the warm start, Saturday begins on a dry note with a mix of clouds and sun. It’s not until the afternoon where a southward-sinking cold front will bring the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. Now, we’re not expecting a washout, meaning not everyone will get in on Saturday’s rain chances.

But, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on if you have any holiday plans Saturday afternoon. And thankfully severe weather is NOT expected. While this activity may linger into Saturday night, the atmosphere looks to dry out by Sunday as this frontal boundary pulls away. Northeasterly flow behind the front will help keep highs in the lower 80s into early next week.