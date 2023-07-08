It was another relatively cool day in the Stateline, with highs only reaching the low 80s in many spots. The sun came out after a cloudy start, which helped to warm us up. Early in the day, there were some heavy rain showers and a few storms that moved through Illinois into Indiana, but they remained much further South. While the Stateline did not see anything in the way of meaningful rain today, Champaign, IL received over 2″ and Indianapolis, IN had their highest rainfall since early March!

Skies continue to clear even more into the night tonight, as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s for most. Low temperatures are normally in the mid-60s this time of year, so the more refreshing overnight lows are definitely welcomed!

Tomorrow brings more seasonable temperatures, with highs reaching spot on normal for this time of year. 84° is the forecast high in Rockford, a touch warmer than the previous few days. The good news is that the humidity stays away a bit longer, leading to a comfortable summer Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures only climb from there, reaching above normal into Monday and Tuesday before another cold front and storm chances bring us back down a bit into the end of the week.

Humidity has not been a huge concern since Wednesday, with much more refreshing dew points staying put since then. However, that changes with the rise in temperatures early next week. Humidity rises into Monday and Tuesday, with dew points reaching back into the mid-60s at times next week.

The humidity also helps to fuel our next storm chances. The aforementioned cold front passes through the area Tuesday, bringing scattered chances for showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. That front will then stall out and become nearly stationary South of the Stateline heading into Wednesday. This will help to guide a convective complex of storms through the region Wednesday. The exact timing and location of this potential storm system has yet to be determined since there is still a high amount of uncertainty more than a few days out. Stay tuned to the forecast!

This storm system could bring with it heavy rainfall as well. The exact area that might see this rain is still unknown, but the Weather Prediction Center has highlighted an area from Eastern Nebraska into Central Illinois as a location that may see some enhanced rainfall over the next 5 days. Locally, the safest bet right now is to expect around or less than an inch of rainfall, but this will likely change as the forecast becomes clearer.

A more active pattern begins to settle in as we get into the week ahead. Hot and humid weather returns early in the week followed by storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures return before more storm chances again next weekend.