Temperatures once again made it into the low 70s here in the Stateline, with only a few spots not quite cracking that 70-degree mark. This is now the 7th day in a row with no rain, and no big chance for rain are coming soon. Clear skies overnight will drop temperatures back into the upper 40s and low 50s once again, leading to the potential for some patchy fog. We will see a bit more cloud cover into the early hours of the morning, keeping temperatures a bit warmer than the last few nights.

Any patchy fog we get early on will be quick to burn off as temperatures tomorrow work back into the upper 60s under plenty of sunshine once again. We may see a bit more cloud cover than we saw Saturday, but it will still feel very pleasant.

A blocking pattern from the remnants of what used to be Hurricane Ian and another low pressure out to the West will keep us across the Stateline nice and dry over the next few days. It’s not until the ridge breaks down with a strong cold front on Thursday before rain chances return to the Stateline.

The cold front for later on this week will not only bring slight chances for rain, but also a much cooler pattern into mid-October. High temperatures drop from the 60s and 70s to the 50s by the end of next week.

Comparing this weekend to next, it has the potential to be around 20 degrees cooler just one week from today.

This is air we typically see at the end of the month! Early October, we still see normal high temperatures that feel pretty nice for this time of year, but by the end of the month, normal high temperatures will be pretty chilly!

We are definitely going to focus on the first half of the 7-Day forecast, with the sunshine and warmth… before the cool and a bit more unsettled weather moves in for the end of the week.