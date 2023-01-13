Temperatures today struggled to make it above freezing this afternoon, as we also held onto plenty of cloud cover. The clouds remain in place, but there is some clearing is beginning to show out West. This is not moving in particularly quickly, but we will see some clearer skies overnight tonight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the low 20s, with some patchy fog and frost possible.

Tomorrow, we will see some sunshine early in the day, but it will not help much with our temperatures, as we only reach the upper 30s. Clouds begin to roll back in late ahead of our next weather system.

Our next weather system rolls in Sunday night into Monday, with steadier rain showers expected through most of Monday. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so this will just be a cold rain.

However, the next system for the second half of the week is a different story, with higher chances for wintry precipitation possible with temperatures a bit cooler toward the end of the week. There are still plenty of question marks on the exact track of this system, so this is just simply one to watch toward the end of the week.

Even though we are talking about cooler air for the end of the week, we are still above normal throughout this whole week, with highs in the 40s, while normal highs are closer to the upper 20s.

The pattern is going to switch back at least closer to normal toward the end of the month, as the Climate Prediction Center is favoring neither above nor below normal temperatures near the last week of January.

The 7-Day forecast is more active with a few weather systems, but warmer with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s most days.