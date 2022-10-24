Plenty of Wind:

The month of the year that is typically known for it’s scares, freights. and treats has featured quite the wind over it’s first 23 days. In fact, the Rockford International Airport has averaged a peak wind gust of 32.5 mph since October 12th, with two of those days registering a wind gust at or above 40 mph.

Now, it goes without saying that the gusty wind that was present over the weekend played a huge factor into why we we’re so unseasonably warm and summer-like. This very mild trend looks to stick around for one more day before strong cold front brings us back to reality for the remainder of the work week.

Warm, Breezy Monday:

Behind a lifting warm front, winds will once again become rather breezy out of the south, with gusts ranging between 25-30 mph. Despite a mostly cloudy sky being present for much of our Monday, highs should have no issue peaking in the mid to upper 70s for the 4th day in a row. Then another round of rain showers looks to spark up ahead of our next cold front this evening, with chances ramping up overnight.

Rain into Tuesday:

Forecast models bring in said cold front during the early stages of our Tuesday. The slow-moving nature of this frontal boundary will keep periods of steady rain around into Tuesday evening. While severe weather is highly unlikely, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. As it stands, it looks like the heavier totals will be displaced to our south and east closer to the secondary low.

With that being said, I do think that totals could range from .5″ to 1.0″, with widely sporadic 1.5″ totals. After Tuesday’s rain comes to a close, high pressure takes control of our atmosphere for the remainder of the work week. Wednesday through Friday aims to be tranquil with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.