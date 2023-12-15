Thursday was rather enjoyable as the forecast stayed sun-filled with highs in the low 50s.

Friday features a bit more cloud cover, especially during the afternoon. Despite more clouds being in the forecast, highs will once again land 10° to 20° above average in the upper 40s.

Tonight, skies remain mostly cloudy, with showers moving in around daybreak.

If you have any plans for Saturday, make sure to have the umbrella with you. A weak area of low pressure swinging into eastern Iowa will keep shower chances likely for much of the day.

As the energy from this low fades into a stronger low pressure system along the east coast, chances will wind down by Saturday evening.

Overall, I believe most will be able to pick up a tenth to two-tenths of an inch. Skies remain mostly cloudy for Sunday, with highs peaking in the low 40s.



Turning our attention back to this upcoming coastal storm, there are two types.

We have Miller “A” and Miller “B”.

This upcoming storm will take the track of a textbook Miller “A” storm which forms in the Gulf and rides the eastern seaboard into New England.

For those on the east coast, this will be a huge rain and wind producer. For us here in the Stateline, it will help transport our next shot of cold air. One that will drip highs into the low 30s for Monday, and upper 30s for Tuesday. This cold snap will be brief as highs are expected to climb back into the 40s by Wednesday.