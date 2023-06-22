Hot Starts to Summer:

The first day of summer this year kicked off in a very similar way to summer 2022, just not as hot. If you recall, Rockford on June 21st last year observed it’s first 100° day since 2012.

This time around, Rockford’s high peaked at 90°, marking the 3rd time this year the mercury has peaked at said mark (June 2nd & 3rd)

More of the Same:

Now, today features more of the same. The day kicks off with plenty of suns, with a few clouds popping up into the afternoon. Highs, despite a light breeze out of the east-northeast, will climb into the upper 80s, close to the 90° mark once again. However, today’s wind will help keep our humidity comfortable. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by Friday morning’s sunrise.

Continued Warmth:

This trend continues into Friday. A pleasant start will pave the way for another warm afternoon, with highs peaking on either side of 90°. Saturday features what will likely be the warmest day of the year thus far as highs are expected to soar back into the low 90s.

This all happening under a mixed sun. Over the weekend, we also see the high pressure system aloft break down. This will allow a storm system to glide across the northern plains, landing to the north of the area by Sunday. With it comes our next best chance for some rainfall!

Next Rain Chance:

I do want to note that there is still some disagreement on the coverage of Sunday’s rain chances. However, it does seem that our best chance will be with the actual frontal passage Sunday evening. with a few showers possibly lingering into early Monday. Temperatures into next week will fall back into the low 80s with dry weather returning into next week.