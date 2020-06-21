Warm Father’s Day Sunday Ahead of Increasing Rain Chances Monday Morning

Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 80s over much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The combination of the warmth and higher instability allowed a few isolated thunderstorms to develop over eastern Iowa and central Illinois. The instability (energy) in the atmosphere over north-central Illinois and south-central Wisconsin has been a little less, keeping much of the area dry through the evening. While an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out through sunset, it does look like most of our Sunday evening will remain rain free.

Thunderstorms developing over the Midwest and back through the central Plains Sunday evening will pose a risk for severe weather, before forming into a cluster of storms and shifting east during the overnight. It’s likely that these storms will weaken as they move closer to Wisconsin and Illinois, but should reach the Stateline shortly before sunrise Monday and could have a few stronger wind gusts and pockets of heavy rainfall.

Depending on how quickly those storms move out, additional thunderstorms could redevelop ahead and along a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. If storms were to develop, gusty winds and hail would be the primary threats. Northern Illinois and much of southern Wisconsin are highlighted under a ‘marginal risk’ for stronger thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening. But again, the development of those storms depends on how quickly the atmosphere is able to destabilize following rain/isolated thunder Monday morning.