Recapping the month of February, we say many more above normal days compared to below. The score was 21-7. Our average temperature for the month was 39.6 degrees but the normal is 33.4 degrees. That is a 6.4 degree increase from normal.

To start off Meteorological Spring, today was very nice with the majority of the area making it into the lower 50s. We had clouds decrease through the day, but they are set to increase back up overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall to freezing level with wind gusts picking up to around 20-25 mph. Thursday we will be much cooler than today, only near the 40-degree mark under cloudy skies.

We’re still keeping our eye on the system late in the week as it could bring us a chance of accumulating snow across the Stateline. For the deep south, a multi-day severe weather threat with tornadoes likely across several states.

Temperatures will fall Friday with the system that could bring us snow, but then for the weekend then warm back up to near normal/slightly above it. We will be in the upper 30s Saturday and the lower 40s Sunday. Temperatures will stay mild for the start of the week in the mid 40s Monday. Our next chance of precipitation Friday will be Monday.