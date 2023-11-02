Big Difference:

We ended the month of October and started the month of November with quite the chill.

High the past 3 days have landed in the upper 30s and low 40s, which is MUCH cooler than at this point last year. Fortunately, temperatures moving forward are expected to trend upward as wind flow remains warm into the upcoming weekend.

Warm Flow Remains:

Winds today will be out of the southwest. That, along with today’s partial sunshine will help bring highs back near the 50-degree mark.

Clouds increase overnight, leaving skies mostly cloudy for Friday. Despite the increase in cloud cover, highs will still climb into the low 50s. A small chance for a shower or two does arrive Friday evening into the early stages of Friday night.

For the most part, models keep the best chance for rain to our north over the weekend. Skies remain partly cloudy on Saturday, turning mostly cloudy by Saturday night. It’s during this time frame where we may see the chance for rain increase, with showers lasting into early Sunday.

A separate disturbance is shown sliding in from the west late Sunday into Monday. However, with it tracking to our north, winds into next week remain warm out of the south-southwest, allowing highs to peak in the upper 50s, close to 60-degrees.

It won’t be until Monday afternoon where our next cold front slides through, bringing temps back into the upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.