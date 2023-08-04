Dense Fog Part II:

For the second morning in a row, portions of the area are waking up to dense fog. Thankfully, the fog this morning isn’t as widespread as it was for the morning commute Thursday. However, the National Weather Service has placed Carroll and Whiteside Counties under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. If you plan to be out on the roads during the morning commute, make sure to use EXTRA caution. Especially in open areas!

More of the Same:

Friday looks to be a spitting image of Thursday, just bump high temperatures up by a few degrees. Most this afternoon should peak in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front sweeping through may have enough “oomf” to spark up an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly in areas along and south of I-88.

The absence of wind shear (change in wind speed and/or direction with height) will result in more pulse-like thunderstorms, meaning heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the biggest concern. The overall threat should come to a close quickly as the cold front pulls away, leaving us dry into the overnight hours. Clouds will increase somewhat overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Good news for the first night of Festa Italiana!

Rain Chances Increase:

As we hinted at in Thursday’s discussion, guidance continues to show a strengthening storm system approaching late Saturday into Sunday. With it does come the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Sunday afternoon into Sunday night would the time frame to watch for severe potential as the associated cold front sweeps through. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the eastern half under a level 2 Slight Risk, leaving the western half under a level 1 Marginal Risk.

All hazards would be on the table, but that IF everything in the atmosphere lines up smoothly. For instance, we have to see if there is any activity passing through Sunday morning. That could play a huge role on the potential for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Also, the timing of the upper-level wave is still in question. Both of these uncertainties will be monitored as Sunday nears. For now, stay up to date on the forecast, especially if you have any outdoor plans.